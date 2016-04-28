FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS says may miss deadline to carve out Williams & Glyn
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RBS says may miss deadline to carve out Williams & Glyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Update on the disposal of Williams & Glyn

* Have undertaken further extensive analysis on separation and divestment of Williams & Glyn

* Overall financial impact on RBS is now likely to be significantly greater than previously estimated.

* Concluded that there is a significant risk that separation and divestment to which we are committed will not be achieved by 31st December 2017

* RBS is exploring alternative means to achieve separation and divestment

* Due to complexities of Williams & Glyn’s customer and product mix, programme to create a cloned banking platform continues to be very challenging

* Timetable to achieve separation is uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

