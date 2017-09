April 28 (Reuters) - Steilmann SE :

* Application for downlisting from prime standard to general standard

* With consent of preliminary insolvency administrator management board has just decided to apply for revocation of admission to prime standard of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

* Admission of shares to regulated market (general standard) should remain unaffected