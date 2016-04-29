FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends $2.0 bln credit facility
April 29, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends $2.0 bln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Amendments to secured credit facilities

* North Atlantic Drilling Limited, a majority owned subsidiary of Seadrill Limited, announces today that it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend its US$2.0 billion credit facility to June 2017 and to amend certain financial covenants.

* These amendments are part of a broader package of measures Seadrill Limited, the major shareholder, is undertaking to refinance and recapitalize the business.

* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and relate to the a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the market value of rigs and a suspension of the provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment if rig values decline below a minimum value.

Related story:

BRIEF-Rig firm Seadrill reaches agreement with banks to extend loan maturities (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

