April 29 (Reuters) - Asknet AG :

* Reports much higher margin for FY 2015

* FY Gross profits at prior year level (10.39 million euros ($11.82 million))

* Gross profit margin rises sharply to 14.2 percent (previous year: 11.9 percent)

* 2016 group forecast: margin, earnings and ebt to improve moderately

* EBT to reach 10 percent of gross profit in medium term