April 29 (Reuters) - Cancom SE

* Q1 preliminary EBIT rose 101.9 percent to 10.9 million eur

* Significantly increased consolidated EBITDA by 50.5 percent up to eur 16.1 million in q1

* EBITDA margin rose up to 6.9 percent from 5.4 percent in Q1/2015

* Q1 sales 234.7 million eur versus 198.2 million eur year ago