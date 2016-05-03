FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Orkla buys UK's painting tool company Harris for GBP 55 mln
May 3, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa :

* Orkla acquires a leading supplier of painting tools in the UK

* Agreement to purchase L.G. Harris & Co. Limited, a leading supplier of do it-yourself painting tools in UK

* The parties have agreed on a purchase price of GBP 55 million (on a debt-free basis) (approx. NOK 648 million)

* For latest 12 months per march 2016, Harris achieved total sales revenues of GBP 60.9 million and EBITDA of GBP 5.7 million

* The majority of the company’s sales are made in the UK market, but there is also some export business

* Orkla says Orkla House Care and Harris are a good fit

* Orkla House Care owns the Jordan, Anza, Spekter and Hamilton brands

* Harris owns two factories, one is located in Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove, outside Birmingham (UK), and the other is located in Zhaoqing City in Guangdong Province (China)

* In total, Harris has almost 1,000 employees

* The company’s head office is in Bromsgrove

* Harris also owns 50 pct of a joint venture with a local partner in India, serving the Indian market

* Furthermore, the company has a minority shareholding in a painting tool manufacturer in Sri Lanka Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

