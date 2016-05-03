BRIEF-Norwegian Orkla buys UK's painting tool company Harris for GBP 55 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa :
* Orkla acquires a leading supplier of painting tools in the UK
* Agreement to purchase L.G. Harris & Co. Limited, a leading supplier of do it-yourself painting tools in UK
* The parties have agreed on a purchase price of GBP 55 million (on a debt-free basis) (approx. NOK 648 million)
* For latest 12 months per march 2016, Harris achieved total sales revenues of GBP 60.9 million and EBITDA of GBP 5.7 million
* The majority of the company’s sales are made in the UK market, but there is also some export business
* Orkla says Orkla House Care and Harris are a good fit
* Orkla House Care owns the Jordan, Anza, Spekter and Hamilton brands
* Harris owns two factories, one is located in Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove, outside Birmingham (UK), and the other is located in Zhaoqing City in Guangdong Province (China)
* In total, Harris has almost 1,000 employees
* The company’s head office is in Bromsgrove
* Harris also owns 50 pct of a joint venture with a local partner in India, serving the Indian market
* Furthermore, the company has a minority shareholding in a painting tool manufacturer in Sri Lanka Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)