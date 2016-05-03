BRIEF-Husqvarna buys Diamond Tool Supply in the US

May 3 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* Husqvarna group acquires diamond tool supply Inc. out of Michigan, USA, a producer of polishing and grinding diamond tools for concrete, stone and terrazzo

* The acquisition will add sales of around USD 5.8m (approximately SEK 47m), mainly in the US, to Husqvarna Group’s Construction division

* Diamond Tool Supply (DTS) has around 70 employees

* The acquired operation will be included in Husqvarna Group’s accounts as of May 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)