BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus Q1 consolidated revenue at 30.1 mln euros
#Publishing
May 4, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus Q1 consolidated revenue at 30.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Increases market share in first quarter - proposal to change trading name to HolidayCheck Group AG

* Consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2016 was 30.1 million euros ($34.58 million), down 1.0 pct compared with 30.4 million euros in same period of 2015

* EBITDA in Q1 of 2016 stood at 0.7 million euros, down 61.1 pct compared with figure of 1.8 million euros in same quarter of 2015

* For 2016 expects group EBITDA to at least reach break-even point despite planned spending on investment and its strategy of increasing market share

* Proposal to change trading name to HolidayCheck Group AG

* First-Quarter EBIT for 2016 was minus 0.7 million euros(Q1 2015: 0.2 million euros).

* Consolidated net loss was 0.3 million euros in Q1 of 2016 compared with 0.8 million euros in same quarter of 2015

* Believes that consolidated revenue of tomorrow focus group could be increased in financial 2016 by a percentage figure in middle single digits (and therefore above industry average) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
