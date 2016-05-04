BRIEF-Intershop Communications Q1 revenues down at EUR 7.3 mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Intershop publishes figures for Q1 2016 and confirms full-year forecast

* Q1 revenues below previous year at 7.3 million euros ($8.38 million) (-27 percent)

* Q1 earnings after taxes stood at -1.5 million euros, compared to -0.5 million euros in prior year quarter

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were negative at -1.4 million euros (previous year: -0.4 million euros)

* Full-Year forecast confirmed: revenues at prior year level and positive EBIT