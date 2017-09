May 4 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair april traffic grows 10 pct to 9.9m customers

* April load factor rose 2 pct points to 93 pct

* Rolling annual traffic to april grew 17 pct to 107.4 mln customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)