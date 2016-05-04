BRIEF-Fnac says investors with 52.16 pct rights backing Darty resolution

May 4 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac:

* Statement re offer for darty plc

* Three significant shareholders it has approached have all accepted to undertake to vote in favour of Fnac resolution

* Fnac will have voting undertakings to vote in favour of Fnac resolution in respect of 52.16 pct of Fnac voting share capital

* Requisite majority to pass resolution authorising issue of new Fnac shares under french law is two thirds (66.66%) of votes of shareholders present