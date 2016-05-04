FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirent says outlook for full year remains unchanged
May 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spirent says outlook for full year remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* Q1 revenue $102.7 million versus $96.6 million year ago

* Growth in networks & applications and in service assurance of 14 per cent and 9 per cent respectively

* Order intake in period was broadly in line with our expectations

* Board’s outlook for full year 2016 remains unchanged.

* Adjusted operating profit for period was $1.8 million (Q1 2015: adjusted operating loss $3.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

