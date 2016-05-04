FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Compugroup Medical sees 2016 EBITDA of 125-133 mln euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 4, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Compugroup Medical sees 2016 EBITDA of 125-133 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE

* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to 135.2 million eur

* Says reaffirms full year 2016 guidance presented in 2015 annual report

* Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 10 percent and reached 31.2 mln euros

* Says group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 560 million to eur 570 million and operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of eur 125 million to eur 133 million

* Group-wide margin increase of almost 2 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.