BRIEF-Barclays raises 603 mln stg in Barclays Africa share sale
May 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barclays raises 603 mln stg in Barclays Africa share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Placing of 103.6m shares in barclays africa

* Raises aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately zar 13,053 million (£603 million)

* Following completion of placing, barclays will hold 424.7 million ordinary shares in capital of barclays africa, representing approximately 50.1% of barclays africa’s issued share capital.

* Barclays has sold 103,592,491 million ordinary shares in capital of barclays africa (representing 12.2% of barclays africa’s issued share capital) at a price of zar 126 per share

* Upon settlement, placing is expected to result in a pro forma increase of approximately 10 basis points on 31 march 2016 cet1 ratio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
