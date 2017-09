May 5 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc

* Interim dividend 4.8 penceper share

* H1 revenue 747 million stg

* H1 underlying basic eps fell 1.5 percent to 12.09 pence

* Reaffirm confidence in achieving full year organic operating margin of at least 27% and delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)