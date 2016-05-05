BRIEF-GW Pharma sees H2 capital expenditure of 8 mln stg-10 mln stg

May 5 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* H1 revenue 6.3 million stg versus 14.3 million stg year ago

* Loss for six months ended March 31, 2016 of £34.5 million ($49.6 million) compared to £10.9 million for six months ended March 31, 2015

* Consistent with previous guidance, we expect capital expenditure associated with further expansion of our manufacturing and growing capacity of £13-15 million ($20-23 million) for 2016

* Now expect capital expenditure for second half of 2016 in range of £8-10 million ($11-14 million)

* Expect a core operating cash outflow for second half of year to be in range of £42-45 million ($60-65 million)

* Positive phase 3 epidiolex pivotal trial in dravet syndrome

* Initial LGS phase 3 pivotal data expected in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)