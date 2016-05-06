FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BTG acquires Galil Medical
May 6, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BTG acquires Galil Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - BTG Plc :

* Acquisition

* BTG Plc acquires Galil Medical, a leader in cryoablation

* Will also pay up to $25.5 mln (£17.6m) in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments in respect of period to 31 December 2018

* BTG expects Galil Medical to be profitable and transaction to be earnings accretive in first full year of ownership.

* Will acquire Galil Medical for an initial cash consideration of $84.5 mln (£58.3m)

* Acquisition will be funded from BTG’s existing cash resources

* Evercore Partners International LLP advised BTG on transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

