May 9 (Reuters) - B2Holding AS :

* Ultimo Netherlands BV, a fully owned subsidiary of B2Holding, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Debt Collection Agency AD

* Transaction is expected to close during Q2 of 2016

* Agreement signed to acquire leading debt purchaser in Bulgaria and Romania Source text for Eikon:

