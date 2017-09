BRIEF-Saf-Holland Q1 sales down 4 pct at 260 million euros

May 9 (Reuters) - Saf Holland SA :

* Outlook for full-year confirmed

* Group sales of 259.9 million euros ($296.3 million) in Q1 of 2016, or 4.1 pct less than in previous year (271.0 million euros)

* Q1 result before tax of 15.9 million euros (previous year: 27.2 million euros)

* Q1 operating result improved to 20.4 million euros (previous year: 20.3 million euros)

* Q1 adjusted EBIT thus increased to 22.7 million euros (previous year: 22.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)