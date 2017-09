BRIEF-Cliq Digital Q1 revenue down at 15.8 million euros

May 9 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG :

* Q1 revenue of 15.8 million euros ($18.0 million) (Q1 2015: 18.0 million euros)

* Outlook 2016: double digit percentage growth in revenue, EBITDA and net income expected for full year

* EBITDA increased in 2015 to 20.1 million euros (2014: 11.5 million euros)

* Increased its 2015 revenue by 17.7 pct to 55.7 million euros in 2015 (2014: 47.3 million euros)