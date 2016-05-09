FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Opera abandons deal to buy SoloPower
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opera abandons deal to buy SoloPower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Opera Investments Plc

* Termination of heads of terms agreement regarding potential acquisition of solopower systems holdings, inc.

* On 18 March 2016, the Directors announced that they had amended the Heads of Terms Agreement to allow Hudson the ability to complete a financing of SoloPower without an exclusive requirement to effect takeover at the same time. In addition, the Directors agreed that during the period until 15 May 2016 if a London Listing of SoloPower was required, that such a Listing will take place on an exclusive basis with Opera on the original agreed terms.

* On 3 may 2016, company received notification that solopower is seeking to fund itself without requirement for a public offering and london listing at this time.

* As acquisition is terminated, company has requested that suspension of trading of ordinary shares be lifted. It is expected that trading of company’s ordinary shares will be resumed at 8am on 9 may 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.