FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ITE says six-month headline pretax profit rise 8 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITE says six-month headline pretax profit rise 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Ite Group Plc :

* Revenues of £64 million for first six months are 13% higher than last year

* Headline profits before tax of £19 million are 8% better than over same period last year

* Trading in Russia is still challenging but prospects are improving

* Results are in line with management expectation

* Interim dividend reduced to restore earnings cover to over 2 times; Interim dividend 1.5 pence per share

* Confidence in full year outcome with over 90% of revenues for FY 2016 contracted

* As at May 6, 2016, group had booked revenues for current financial year of £118 million (2015: £122 million)

* Prospects in russia are improving and economy is expected to show growth in 2017 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.