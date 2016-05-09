BRIEF-ITE says six-month headline pretax profit rise 8 pct

May 9 (Reuters) - Ite Group Plc :

* Revenues of £64 million for first six months are 13% higher than last year

* Headline profits before tax of £19 million are 8% better than over same period last year

* Trading in Russia is still challenging but prospects are improving

* Results are in line with management expectation

* Interim dividend reduced to restore earnings cover to over 2 times; Interim dividend 1.5 pence per share

* Confidence in full year outcome with over 90% of revenues for FY 2016 contracted

* As at May 6, 2016, group had booked revenues for current financial year of £118 million (2015: £122 million)

* Prospects in russia are improving and economy is expected to show growth in 2017 - CEO