BRIEF-Avanti wins $29 mln contract with BT's EE
May 9, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avanti wins $29 mln contract with BT's EE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc

* It has won a contract to supply ee limited with satellite capacity for cellular backhaul.

* Will connect a number of cellular sites across uk to ee’s network using hylas 1 and 2 satellites, to provide communications in remote areas and additional network resilience.

* First phase of this multiyear contract has an initial value of $29m, plus options to double capacity.

* Contract win Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
