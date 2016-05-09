BRIEF-Avanti wins $29 mln contract with BT's EE

May 9 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc

* It has won a contract to supply ee limited with satellite capacity for cellular backhaul.

* Will connect a number of cellular sites across uk to ee’s network using hylas 1 and 2 satellites, to provide communications in remote areas and additional network resilience.

* First phase of this multiyear contract has an initial value of $29m, plus options to double capacity.

