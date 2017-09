May 9 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Says first-quarter revenues 51.1 million euros, funds from operations (ffo) at 29 million euros

* Confirms 2016 guidance: revenues of 200 million euros, ffo of 115 million euros

* news: alstria office reit-ag: first quarter 2016