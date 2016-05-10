BRIEF-Evotec affirms guidance after Q1 results, names new CFO

May 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* Strong start into 2016: 74% growth in group revenues, strong adjusted ebitda, guidance 2016 confirmed

* Long-Term extension of management board contracts of CEO, COO, CSO; nomination and new contract of new CFO agreed

* Significant group revenue growth of 74% to eur 37.5 m

* Base revenues up 83% to eur 33.9 m

* Adjusted EBITDA of eur 9.6 m for EVT Execute

* Adjusted group EBITDA significantly increased to eur 7.2 m (2015: eur (0.3) m)

* Strong strategic liquidity position of eur 122.5 m

* Contract of Colin Bond, CFO, will end 30 june 2016

* Appointment of Enno Spillner as new CFO effective 18 July 2016

* Appointment of Monika Conradt as global head of human resources effective 01 June 2016

* Guidance 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: