BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler Q1 sales up 6 pct at EUR 35.8 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG :

* Sales growth and strong operating result in the first quarter

* Reported sales of 35.8 million euros ($40.73 million) (+6 percent) in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 EBIT declined by 0.9 million euros to 4.3 million euros

* Q1 earnings after minority interests fell by 0.2 million euros to 2.5 million euros, or 0.47 euro per share

* Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016

* In 2016 profit is likely to decline to around 1.80 euro per share due to absence of positive one-off effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)