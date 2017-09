May 10 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Says preferential rights issue fully subscribed

* Says preferential rights issue was 100.4 % subscribed, raising approximately SEK 94.4 million for the company before issue expenses

* Says upon full utilization of the warrants, the company will raise an additional SEK 32.6 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)