May 10 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG :

* H1 sales: 135.4 million euros (+13 pct over prior year)

* H1 EBIT: 10.3 million euros (+1 pct over prior year)

* 2015/16 forecast confirmed

* H1 group earnings: 6.8 million euros (+8 pct over prior year)