BRIEF-bmp Holding: Supervisory Board Chairman Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer to step down
May 10, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-bmp Holding: Supervisory Board Chairman Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer stepping down from supervisory board at AGM

* Chairman of supervisory board Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer, will be resigning from office by his own request at end of AGM on July 6

* His current vice-chairman, Bernd Brunke, will step in as replacement for chairmanship of supervisory board

* Supervisory board will recommend that AGM elect Sven Rittau to fill board seat that will be vacant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

