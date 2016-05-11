FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paion Q1 net loss widens to 6.73 million euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paion Q1 net loss widens to 6.73 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Q1 net loss for Q1 2016 amounted to 6.729 million euros ($7.66 million), in the prior-year period, a net loss of 4.703 million euros was reported

* Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 7.218 million euros in Q1 2016

* Confirms its outlook for 2016 made on 22 March 2016 with publication of annual financial results for 2015

* Research and development expenses amounted to 6.502 million euros in Q1 2016 and relate to remimazolam

* As expected, no significant revenues were realized in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.