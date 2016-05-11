BRIEF-Paion Q1 net loss widens to 6.73 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Q1 net loss for Q1 2016 amounted to 6.729 million euros ($7.66 million), in the prior-year period, a net loss of 4.703 million euros was reported

* Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 7.218 million euros in Q1 2016

* Confirms its outlook for 2016 made on 22 March 2016 with publication of annual financial results for 2015

* Research and development expenses amounted to 6.502 million euros in Q1 2016 and relate to remimazolam

* As expected, no significant revenues were realized in Q1 2016