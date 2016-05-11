FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compass Group reiterates 2016 profit outlook
May 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Compass Group reiterates 2016 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc

* Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8%

* Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings

* Free cash flow of £396 million, up 23% on h1 2015

* Free cash flow of £396 million, up 23% on h1 2015

* Underlying margin flat before restructuring costs

* Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth

* Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged

* Underlying margin flat before restructuring costs

* Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged

* Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged

* Our pipeline of new contracts is encouraging

* Underlying revenue at £9.7 billion for the six months ended March 31, up 5.8 percent year on year

* Incremental restructuring cost of around £50 million will be included in operating profit

* H1 underlying operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 724 million stg

* Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 10.6 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
