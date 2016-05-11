FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investor says transfer own shares to secure remuneration program
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investor says transfer own shares to secure remuneration program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Investor AB says:

* Company’s Board has decided on the transfer of own shares in order to secure commitments and costs for Investor’s long-term variable remuneration program and for the issue of synthetic shares as part of the Board remuneration.

* The transfer of own shares may take place on NASDAQ Stockholm during the period from May 11, 2016 up to and including December 2, 2016 at a price within the from time to time registered price interval.

* Investor currently owns 3,699,473 of its own B-shares and the maximum number of shares that may be transferred amounts to 1,500,000 B-shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.