May 11 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA :

* Successfully issues bonds of 150 million Swiss francs ($154.51 million)

* Net proceeds will be used for refinancing 80 million francs, 4.25 percent bond AEV12 maturing on August 3, 2016 and for temporary repayment of credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)