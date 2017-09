May 12 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Q1 net sales decreased by 2.6 pct to 2.59 billion Swedish crowns ($318.38 million) versus 2.66 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 40 million crowns versus 66 million crowns year ago

* Believe that market conditions in the hotel industry will continue to be favorable in 2016

