FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VISCOM AG Q1 revenue down at 11.1 million euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
May 12, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VISCOM AG Q1 revenue down at 11.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* Q1 revenue: 11,124 thousand euros (previous year: 17,195 thousand euros, -35.3 %)

* Q1 incoming orders: 14,792 thousand euros (previous year: 15,825 thousand euros, -6.5 %)

* outlook: incoming orders on 30 April 2016 24,167 thousand euros (previous year: 20,347 thousand euros, +18.8 %)

* Q1 EBIT: -1,221 thousand euros (previous year: 2,514 thousand euros, -148.6 %)

* news: VISCOM AG: restrained start in the first quarter, but new record high with incoming orders at the end of April

* Management confirms forecast for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.