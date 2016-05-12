BRIEF-VISCOM AG Q1 revenue down at 11.1 million euros

May 12 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* Q1 revenue: 11,124 thousand euros (previous year: 17,195 thousand euros, -35.3 %)

* Q1 incoming orders: 14,792 thousand euros (previous year: 15,825 thousand euros, -6.5 %)

* outlook: incoming orders on 30 April 2016 24,167 thousand euros (previous year: 20,347 thousand euros, +18.8 %)

* Q1 EBIT: -1,221 thousand euros (previous year: 2,514 thousand euros, -148.6 %)

* news: VISCOM AG: restrained start in the first quarter, but new record high with incoming orders at the end of April

* Management confirms forecast for 2016 financial year