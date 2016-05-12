FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sygnis AG Q1 revenues up by 20% to 91 thousand euros
May 12, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sygnis AG Q1 revenues up by 20% to 91 thousand euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* In Q1 of 2016, revenues were up by 20% to 91 thousand euros, after 76 thousand euros in previous year

* Q1 operating loss improved by 7% to 673 thousand euros (Q1 2015: 721 thousand euros)

* Q1 revenues increased year-on-year by 20%

* As of 31 March 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.4 million euros (31 December 2015: 4.6 million euros)

* Sygnis AG reports results for the first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
