BRIEF-Sygnis AG Q1 revenues up by 20% to 91 thousand euros

May 12 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* In Q1 of 2016, revenues were up by 20% to 91 thousand euros, after 76 thousand euros in previous year

* Q1 operating loss improved by 7% to 673 thousand euros (Q1 2015: 721 thousand euros)

* As of 31 March 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.4 million euros (31 December 2015: 4.6 million euros)

* Sygnis AG reports results for the first quarter 2016