(Corrects acquired company’s name in headline.)

May 12 (Reuters) - Axactor publ AB :

* Axactor acquires Geslico and obtains access to a modern and industry leading IT systems required for its existing operations enabling time and cost savings

* In addition, Axactor significantly increases its market share within the Spanish debt collection and debt purchase market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)