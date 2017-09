May 12 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc :

* Appointment of CFO

* Charlotte Jones will, subject to FCA approval, join board as an executive director and chief financial officer on September 5, 2016

* Jones is currently head of group finance and chief accounting officer at Credit Suisse