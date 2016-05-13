FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zeal Network Q1 revenue up at 37.6 million euros
May 13, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zeal Network Q1 revenue up at 37.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Zeal Network SE :

* Pay out of first interim dividend of 2016 amounted to 0.70 euros per share

* Consolidated revenue and total operating performance during Q1 2016 rose to 37.6 million euros ($42.77 million) (Q1 2015: 34.9 million euros) and 38.6 million euros (Q1 2015: 36.1 million euros) respectively

* EBIT in Q1 2016 amounted to 14.2 million euros and exceeded that generated in same period in 2015 (Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros)

* Outlook for 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

