BRIEF-Zeal Network Q1 revenue up at 37.6 million euros

Zeal Network SE :

* Pay out of first interim dividend of 2016 amounted to 0.70 euros per share

* Consolidated revenue and total operating performance during Q1 2016 rose to 37.6 million euros ($42.77 million) (Q1 2015: 34.9 million euros) and 38.6 million euros (Q1 2015: 36.1 million euros) respectively

* EBIT in Q1 2016 amounted to 14.2 million euros and exceeded that generated in same period in 2015 (Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros)

* Outlook for 2016 confirmed