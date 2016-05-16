FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICAP FY pretax profit 89 million stg
May 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICAP FY pretax profit 89 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* Transaction with Tullett Prebon on track

* Trading activity since start of new financial year, however, continues to be challenging.

* For year ended 31 March 2016, electronic markets’ revenue decreased by 4% on a constant currency basis and increased by 1% on a reported basis to £262 million

* Acquisition of Enso financial analytics, provider of a data analytics platform for buy side

* Fy pretax profit 89 million stg versus 95 million stg year ago

* Fy revenue fell 6 percent to 1.201 billion stg

* Final dividend 15.4 pence per share

* Total dividend 22 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
