BRIEF-Recipharm decides on rights issue of 805 mln SEK
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Healthcare
May 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Recipharm decides on rights issue of 805 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ Ab :

* The board of directors of Recipharm resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 805 million and announces terms

* Recipharm announced on 18 April 2016, that the Company had signed two separate agreements to acquire Kemwell’s pharmaceutical CDMO businesses.

* In connection with the announcement of the acquisitions, the company announced that the Board of Directors intended to submit a proposal for authorisation from an Extraordinary General Meeting a rights issue of approximately SEK 850 million

* Says given that closing of the acquisition will not be finalised in such time that the shares from the issue in kind can be registered before the record date of the rights issue, the Board of Directors has decided to reduce the proceeds from the rights issue, from approximately SEK 850 million to approximately SEK 805 million, if fully subscribed and before transaction costs, and to instead carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 51 million against cash payment to the sellers of Kemwell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
