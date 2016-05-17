FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greencore H1 op profit up 8.5 pct, UK remains difficult
May 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greencore H1 op profit up 8.5 pct, UK remains difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc

* H1 adjusted eps rose 7.9 percent to 8.2 pence

* H1 operating profit rose 8.5 percent to 43.5 million stg

* H1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to 691.6 million stg

* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 2.55 penceper share

* UK grocery retail environment has remained difficult, our business has still traded well

* We are confident of further progress in months and years ahead

* UK backdrop is expected to remain uncertain given changing nature of grocery industry and other potential economic headwinds Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

