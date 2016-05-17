FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enterprise Inns H1 underlying pretax profit flat
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns H1 underlying pretax profit flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* Interim results

* Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million),

* Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million,

* Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017

* Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016.

* First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations.

* Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year

* H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.