May 17 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Announces positive results from benralizumab phase III programme in severe asthma

* Benralizumab first Astrazeneca respiratory biologic to complete phase III

* Regulatory submissions in US and EU are anticipated in second half of 2016

* Positive benralizumab results in severe asthma