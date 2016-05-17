FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Foods Q4 sales up, to look at streamlining ops
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods Q4 sales up, to look at streamlining ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* Full year group sales +0.6%; branded sales flat

* Net debt reduced to £534.2m from £584.9m - includes consolidation of knighton

* fy16/17 sales growth guidance raised to 2-4%

* In fy16/17 group plans to spend £42-£44m on consumer marketing,

* Expertise will be used to review current manufacturing processes to identify areas for improvement which are expected to deliver increased line efficiencies.

* In logistics, group is reviewing options in both its transport and warehousing operations which may lead to changes in configuration of its network.

* Hm government has recently implemented a national living wage (nlw) for all employees above age of 25 which was effective from april 2016. Company expects there will be a relatively small increase in labour costs in fy16/17

* Q4 sales rose 1.4 percent to 185.5 million stg

* Fy revenue from continuing operations 771.7 million stg versus 964.3 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

