May 17 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Board of directors decides to cancel ordinary capital increase

* Had been informed of several withdrawals from shareholders who had exercised their subscription rights as well as from lenders who had agreed to convert their loans into new shares

* Does not expect a successful execution of the ordinary capital increase to be feasible in the near future