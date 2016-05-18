FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group signs iGC agreement with BetIt Group
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 18, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group signs iGC agreement with BetIt Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has signed an agreement with BetIt Operations Ltd. that will migrate their entire casino and sport offering onto GIG’s iGaming Cloud platform service (iGC)

* BetIt expect to migrate their brands to iGC in October 2016, and the total annual contribution to the iGC platform is expected to be in excess of 1 million euros ($1.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.