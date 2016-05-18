FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bet-at-home says extraordinary dividend planned for 2016
#Casinos & Gaming
May 18, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-bet-at-home says extraordinary dividend planned for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - bet-at-home AG :

* Annual General Meeting approves proposed resolutions for dividend and share split - segment change in the regulated market (prime standard) is sought - extraordinary dividend planned for 2016

* Total dividend of EUR 10 to EUR 15 (gross) per share, based on thecurrent total number of 3,509,000 shares, shall be distributed

* Management board currently assumes that segment change could be done in current fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.