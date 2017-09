May 18 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Company reconfirms 2016 sales and earnings guidance

* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) increase to 2.9 million euros ($3.27 million) (Q1 2015: 1.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)