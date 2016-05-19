FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Formycon Q1 sales revenues and other earnings at 6.34 mln euros
May 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Formycon Q1 sales revenues and other earnings at 6.34 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* From January to March, EBITDA was -0.02 million euros (-0.3 million euros) based on a quarterly result of -0.19 million euros (-0.57 million euros)

* Q1 at group level, sales revenues and other earnings totaled 6.34 million euros ($7.11 million), which represents an increase of 3.34 million euros

* As already communicated, we anticipate a growth in sales to over 20 million euros for whole year at group level

* Annual result will depend greatly on time at which we partner our fyb202 project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
